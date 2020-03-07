Left Menu
Development News Edition

China exports plunge on coronavirus epidemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:01 IST
China exports plunge on coronavirus epidemic

China's exports plummeted in the first two months of this year on the back of a coronavirus epidemic that forced businesses to suspend operations, disrupting the world's supply chains. Exports fell 17.2 percent, the biggest drop since February 2019 during the trade war with the United States, and imports dropped 4 percent, according to official data released Saturday.

A Bloomberg poll of economists had expected exports to drop less, by 16.2 percent, but had forseen a much starker drop on imports of 16.1 percent. Consumers stayed home during the Lunar New Year break at the end of January and businesses saw a much slower return to work, as the country struggled to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,000 people in China alone.

China's trade surplus with the US -- a key point of contention in the trade dispute between the two countries -- sharply narrowed 40 percent in the first two months, from USD 42 billion last year to USD 25.4 billion. Chinese authorities said last month that January and February's data would be combined.

This is in line with how some other indicators are released, to smooth over distortions from the holiday break. In an early sign of the economic impact to come, China's manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level on record in February, with non-manufacturing activity plummeting as well.

Capital Economics' Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a report Friday that the decision to combine the data in January and February means the "published growth rate won't fully reflect the extent of the recent weakness." This is because the disruption was mostly concentrated in February. He added that the recent downturn in trade has been "much deeper" than the trade data is likely to suggest.

Coronavirus cases were first reported last December in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, prompting a lockdown of the province, a key industrial region with some 56 million people, in late January. Travel restrictions and quarantine measures are still in place.

The disruptions call into question China's ability to hold up its end of a partial trade deal signed with the US in January, in which China committed to boost purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion. Chinese authorities have stressed that the impact of the epidemic would be "short-term." Beijing has rolled out a host of support measures to help firms get back to business, even as economists forecast a significant hit to overall growth..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The nations jails and prisons are on high alert, stepping up inmate screenings, sanitizing jail cells and urging lawyers to scale back in-person visits to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading through their vast inmate populations. The...

Two suspected coronavirus patients suffering from 'high viral load'

Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here were high viral-load cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Saturday while announcing an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union t...

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

Social networking giant Facebook announced Friday that it is temporarily banning advertisements and commerce listings that sell medical face masks in view of the public health emergency related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.In a blog po...

Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 3,000 in China, cases surpass 100,000 globally

China has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 3,070, Chinese health officials said on Saturday as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020