Manipal Hospitals Bangalore organizes 'The Power of Her' event on International Women's Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ahead of International Women's Day, Manipal Hospitals Bangalore honoured ten incredible women for their courage and grit to combat their medical illnesses. To celebrate the spirit of womanhood and appreciate their strength and unwavering willpower displayed to overcome deadly diseases, these brave women were honoured with the title of 'Woman of Victory' to acknowledge their fighting spirit. Rachna Singh, the renowned author who is best known for her debut best-seller 'Dating, Diapers and Denial' was the guest of honour for the occasion.

Each of these incredible women shared several heart-warming stories of struggle and bravery. The case of Jumana Hozef Chinikamwala, a 46-year-old entrepreneur was a great example of fighting the Big C with a positive attitude. When she was detected with breast cancer 3.5 years ago, Dr Shabber Zaveri, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, explained the disease and gave her the confidence she needed.

Determined to fight the deadly disease and with a positive outlook, she overcame the condition and started work on third-day post the surgery. She feels that women are quite strong to overcome any difficulties in life with inner strength & willpower. Gayathri Rao had spine issues termed thoracic scoliosis, due to which she was unable to walk properly. She underwent scoliosis corrective surgery at Manipal Hospitals Bangalore under the consultancy of Dr Vidyadhara S - HOD & Consultant Spine Surgeon - Spine Care, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore.

Sridevi Krishnamurthy was diagnosed with colon-rectal carcinoma or peritoneal cancer- stage 4, in March 2019. With the help of Dr Ashwin Rajagopal, Consultant - Surgical Oncologist and Dr Amit Rauthan - Consultant, Cancer Care, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, she underwent an 11-hour surgery using novel technology HIPEC for cancer cure. In less than a year, she continued her journey as a survivor with maintenance medication. Abantika Baidya was having a problem with her second pregnancy, with a morbidly adherent placenta. She was in complete bed rest due to the tendency of bleeding. Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh - Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore suggested a caesarean section with hysterectomy and part of the urinary bladder to be removed with premature delivery. The final decision was to go for caesarean section with premature delivery.

Sunitha Atinus was admitted to Manipal Hospitals after a road traffic accident. Multiple facial injuries and fractures were fixed by the efficient team of doctors under Dr Srikanth V, Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, Dr Ashok BC, Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore, Dr Anantheswar YN, Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road Bangalore and was taken good care by the nursing team. She recovered with the best possible face in two months. She had around 27 surgeries and procedures in total until January 2014. Jessica, a 50-year-old entrepreneur was fighting multiple severe health issues due to obesity. Even after innumerable tries, she could not overcome the issue due to her hormonal changes. Dr Mohit P Shetti, Consultant - Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangalore advised her to undergo Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) which was a safe, non-surgical, minimally invasive, endoscopic procedure for her weight loss and after a tough long life, she managed to take control back into her hands.

Lipika Phani now counsels cancer patients, after fighting her own battle with fallopian tube cancer treated by Dr Poonam Patil, Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangalore. Pushpa Sevenraj went back to being a loving mother after her liver transplant, the donor was her son Bharath Raj and similarly, Bhagyalakshmi too underwent a liver transplant and their treating doctor was Dr Ravichand C Siddachari, Consultant HPB, Organ Transplant, Liver Transplant Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Bangalore.

Shibani Choudhury went back to her job and active lifestyle after three heart attacks. Dr Prof Ranjan Shetty, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangalore who performed angioplasty. After angioplasty, 95 per cent blockage was observed in the heart. Later, the doctor placed a stent. Although she has fully recovered, it took a long time to get over her emotional saga. Pooja Bajaj, who began riding a bike at the age of 15, always had a passion for the wheels, until a recent accident of a broken collarbone posed as a roadblock and she did not let it stop her from getting back on her beloved bike. Dr Hemant K Kalyan, Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Aiport Road, Bangalore gave her a new lease of life.

"It is a proud moment for Manipal Hospitals to honour these 'Women of Victory' who have overcome their illness with much strength and will power. We are happy to have touched so many lives and are committed to offering the best clinical outcomes. On this International Women's day, salute the brave hearts who are an inspiration to people", said Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman Manipal Hospitals. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

