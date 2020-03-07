Battle for VMateAsliHolibaaz intensifies as Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani call out for fans to vote

New Delhi [India] March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaun Hai #VMateAsliHolibaaz? That's the question ruling the imagination of fans of India's top YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani. Lakhs of votes have already been cast and more and more fans are joining in now through Facebook to vouch for their favourite. And to add to the fun, both Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani have personally urged their fans to vote in large numbers.

Ashish took to Facebook to seek support from fans. His message to fans read, "Bhuvan ke BOMB fans hai use jita sakte hai. Islie jaldi jao aur mere lie vote karo, pls pls pls!!! (Bhuvan has 'bomb' following and his fans can make him win. Therefore, hurry up and vote for me, please please please!!!)." But Bhuvan wasn't far behind in reaching out to his fans. His post on Facebook read, "Ashish ke fans zyada hi Chanchal ho rahe hain, tum log bhi vote karo aur mujhe banao Asli Holibaaz (Ashish's fans are getting increasingly mischievous. You guys too cast your vote to make me the real Holibaaz).

Fans can log on to the VMate app or browse through bit.ly/3aw3Vx4 to cast their votes. And in return, the YouTubers have promised to reward their selected fans with mobile phones. Apart from casting their votes, the fans also took to Facebook to share their opinion about the contest and the two YouTubers. The comment section is filled with an interesting exchange of ideas and opinions.

"I have a strong belief that Ashish will win this battle". In response to it, Bhuvan's fan Bhagwati Trivedi wrote, "No bro, Ashish has no chance against BB", voiced Samid Ahmad, one of Ashish's fans. Amidst the ongoing banter, some of the fans have also declared that no matter who wins, all they care about is watching the two YouTubers perform together.

"Both are too talented so I don't care about who'll win, but thanks to VMate that it brings both on the same stage", lauded Guru Bhai, one of the followers. Remember, the movie featuring the two performers is slated to release on March 8, 2020, on VMate.

A few other fans have used funny memes to describe their feelings. One such meme was posted by Bhuvan's fan Shivam Gupta. The photograph in the meme is that of southern superstar Rajinikanth, who is on a call, and the text alongside says, "Kyu, Hila Daala Na". Till last reports came in, Bhuvan Bam had been leading the race, accumulating over 83,000 votes while Ashish was rallying around nearly 56,000 votes. However, the tides may turn considering the increasing enthusiasm of those who adore the YouTubers.

"The #VMateAsliHolibaaz contest has been receiving an overwhelming response. The coming together of the YouTube sensations has given the much-desired fun dose to their fans. No matter who wins, it is certain that the contest and the special Holi film starring BB and AC has been the perfect Holi treat for the viewers", said Nisha Pokhriyal, Director, VMate Associate. To make Holi celebrations even more fun for VMate users, the trending short video platform has also released a special music video as part of #VMateAsliHolibaaz campaign.

The video features dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary of Bigg Boss fame. The song has spread like a blaze on the platform, with many fans posting their own videos while performing the hook step of Sapna. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

