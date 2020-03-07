Left Menu
Development News Edition

PhonePe says services resumed; now partners ICICI Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 22:23 IST
PhonePe says services resumed; now partners ICICI Bank
It has connected to the second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank to act as a payment service provider in place of Yes Bank to make it possible.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

A day after its UPI services were impacted due to an exclusive reliance on the beleaguered Yes Bank, financial app PhonePe on Saturday announced a resumption in services

It has connected to the second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank to act as a payment service provider in place of Yes Bank to make it possible. Its chief executive Sameer Nigam thanked ICICI Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India for making the transition possible in quick time

After being put under a moratorium, Yes Bank was put under severe restrictions including caps on payments, which impacted its ability to settle transactions on behalf of partners like PhonePe. At last count, there were 15 firms that were dependent on Yes Bank for the services and may be impacted in different measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Can guarantee no weapons, drugs will be found in gurukuls if searched: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said he can give the guarantee that no drugs or weapons will be found if there was search at gurukuls in the country. He made the remarks in response to a question about purported allegations concerning ac...

Train blasts convict accused of trying to kill jail inmate

Two prisoners on death row, including a convict in the 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts case, allegedly tried to kill a fellow inmate in Nagpur Central Jail here during a fight, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on the morning...

Man killed; neighbour says he was afraid of brother's ghost

A 31-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Narpoli area of Thane districts Bhiwandi township on Saturday, police said. Deceased Tulsiram Chavan lived alone after the death of his parents, and a sibling who came to stay here di...

Blues bid to complete season sweep of Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks both had lengthy winning streaks snapped against sub.-500 teams on Friday night. The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues saw their eight-game streak end with a 4-2 loss at New Jersey, while the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020