Left Menu
Development News Edition

BFSI witnesses growth in outsourcing of hiring process

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 15:23 IST
BFSI witnesses growth in outsourcing of hiring process

With the HR department having many responsibilities such as designing perks and benefits and supervising staff performance, the BFSI sector is witnessing growth in recruitment outsourcing, according to experts. With stringent regulations and intense competition, the process of hunting for the right talent becomes a daunting task for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, TeamLease Services Vice-President (Recruitment Services) Ajay Shah told PTI here.

He added that therefore, to optimise talent acquisition efforts, the sector has started shifting towards outsourcing of hiring. Recruitment outsourcing is a fast-growing industry in India and is projected to see an annual growth of 25-35 per cent, he said adding that going by the current trends, more than 70 per cent of the country's employers are likely to outsource all or part of their hiring process in the next five years.

Moreover, he said that as the human resource (HR) department shoulders many important responsibilities like postings or transfer, training programmes, supervising promotions, designing perks and benefits, disbursal of retirement benefits, supervising the performance of staff, and implementing effective HR policies, the recruitment outsourcing process has become vital for the BFSI sector. Echoing a similar view, Michael Page India Director Nitin John Abraham said large-scale volume requirements that tend to be siloed function-wise gave a boom to the outsourcing of the recruitment process.

"Outsourcing of the hiring process is expected to grow as it is a very cost-effective solution for large-scale volume appointments. Also, especially in the Indian market, where you have a lot of issues in terms of candidates backing out, taking multiple offers, it does require a dedicated person or group of people to manage the hiring process," he added. CIEL HR Services CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said the outsourcing trend is not only being adopted by the BFSI sector, but also by information technology, consumer products, services, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Many BFSI companies have limited their HR teams to strategic work of talent acquisition such as workforce planning while the execution of these plans are assigned typically to a leader for talent acquisition (TA). This TA leader usually has a small team to execute the hiring process and they usually outsource it," he added. Executive search organisation GlobalHunt Managing Director Sunil Goel said the outsourcing of hiring is growing because of fluctuating talent demand in the BFSI sector.

"During April to September, maximum number of hiring takes place in the BFSI sector. The spike in demand for resources makes the organisation to recruit specialised teams and outsource support from vendors having diverse knowledge and are fast," he said. Other sectors, such as IT, IT-enabled services, and new-age start-ups are also looking up to this concept of recruitment to manage hiring challenges, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Woman commando in Chhattisgarh served with elite anti-Naxal unit even while pregnant

In keeping with her commando training of being tough and never giving up in the face of difficulty, a six months pregnant Sunaina Patel continued to serve with an elite police unit that conducts anti-Naxal operations. Woman commando Sunaina...

Gender labels are used because it's not level playing field yet: Ruchi Narain

Gender of an artiste should not define the art, says writer-director Ruchi Narain, who believes the imbalance in the opportunities between men and women is the reason why labels exist. Ruchi is best known for writing screenplays of films ...

President Kovind presents Nari Shakti Puraskar upon contributors for women empowerment

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of International Womens Day at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre RBCC.The Nari Shakti Puraskar, instituted by the Ministry of Women and C...

Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers

Asian champion Pooja Rani 75kg and the seasoned Vikas Krishan 69kg on Sunday became the first set of Indian boxers to qualify for this years Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the semifinals of the continental qualifiers here. While fourth-seed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020