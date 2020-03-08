Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank crisis leaves travellers, students using forex cards in the lurch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:49 IST
Yes Bank crisis leaves travellers, students using forex cards in the lurch
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yes Bank being put under moratorium has put foreign travellers and students who used its prepaid forex cards in the lurch, with no transactions going through for the past three days. Among those who have been affected is Snehal Pradhan, former member of the Indian women cricket team, who is in Australia currently.

She, like many other impacted people from across the globe, took to the microblogging site Twitter in search of a solution and also tagged Yes Bank's partner Bookmyforex.com. Following the bank being put under moratorium and the restrictions thereof, the lender was unable to play its role to let UPI payments happen for popular apps like PhonePe which depended exclusively on the bank. The app was forced to switch to rival ICICI Bank within a day to restart transactions.

"In Australia for almost another week and my forex card has been deactivated. Why? Cos it's a Yes Bank card. Most of my currency is on that card and I'm stranded," Pradhan tweeted on Friday. In reply, Bookmyforex mentioned that Yes Bank may be the cause for the trouble.

"We want to let you know that these transactions are getting declined at the Visa level itself. We're doing everything we can and we're in touch with Visa, Yes Bank and RBI to get cards operational again. Please do bear with us for some time," it said. Similarly, students who are out of the country for a longer duration and depend upon prepaid cards for meeting their requirements, also seemed to be affected, with many of them tweeting for help. Meanwhile, the bank on Sunday said it has restarted the ATM withdrawal service for its account holders at own or other banks' outlets, which was shut since Thursday. In a statement issued on Sunday, PhonePe said it has processed over Rs 4,000 crore worth of transactions in 24 hours and saw its largest-ever volume of user traffic in a single day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Charlesworth wants India-Australia men's hockey final in Tokyo Olympics

Visibly impressed by the progress made by India over the last decade, hockey legend Ric Charlesworth on Sunday said that an India-Australia summit clash is a possibility in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Charlesworth, who was associated with ...

No door in armed forces should be closed for women: Rajnath Singh

Womens participation in armed forces has increased over the years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday and expressed the view that no door in the forces should remain closed for them. Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led ...

'Dedicated aerobridges of flights from France, US, Spain should be put in place at airports'

New Delhi, Mar 8 PTI With India reporting 39 cases of coronavirus, the cabinet secretary on Sunday held a review meeting where it was decided that in view of rising cases in France, the US, Spain, dedicated aerobridges of flights from thes...

India performed well in Women's T20 World Cup despite losing final, says Radha Yadav's father

Indian cricketer Radha Yadavs father Om Prakash Yadav on Sunday said that the Indian team has performed well in the Womens T20 World Cup despite facing defeat at the hands of Australia in the final. It is a great honour that they have perfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020