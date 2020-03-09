Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex nosedives over 1,500 pts on global equity rout

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 10:39 IST
Sensex nosedives over 1,500 pts on global equity rout

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,500 points in opening session on Monday led by deepening rout in global markets amid volatility due to rapidly-spreading coronavirus and free falling oil prices. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 per cent to USD 32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

Continuing its downward spiral, the 30-share index was plunged 1515.01 points, or 4.03 per cent, to 36,061.61. The NSE Nifty too cracked 417.05 points, or 3.80 per cent, to 10,572.40. In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 893.99 points or 2.32 per cent lower at 37,576.62. Likewise, the Nifty tanked 279.55 points or 2.48 per cent to close at 10,989.45.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,594.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,543.78 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed. ONGC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, nosediving up to 11 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, RIL, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI and Tech Mahindra.

Sun Pharma was the sole gainer. According to traders, investor sentiment took fresh beating tracking the heightened volatility in global markets amid concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus and sinking crude prices.

Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said. Bourses in Shanghai dropped over 2.41 per cent, Hong Kong 3.53 per cent, Seoul 3.89 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 5.65 per cent.

as oil prices plunged nearly 30 per cent, adding to Global crude prices tanked after Saudi Arabia on Monday cut its price for April delivery by USD 4-6 a barrel to Asia and USD 7 to the United States, with Aramco selling its Arabian Light at an unprecedented USD 10.25 a barrel less than Brent to Europe, reports said. Back home, the Yes Bank crisis has raise concerns over the stability of the country's banking system, adding to the woes of domestic investors, traders said.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading flat at 73.89 against the US dollar in morning session..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Poonam Yadav lone Indian in ICC women's T20 WC XI of tournament, Shafali named 12th player

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the lone Indian to make the ICC Womens T20 playing XI of the World Cup, which featured teenage sensation Shafali Verma as the 12th player and was dominated by champions Australia. Five players from Australias vi...

Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi. The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Monday and TuesdayWishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festiva...

Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district on Monday, police said.&#160; Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monda...

Indiabulls Housing Fin shares plunge over 13 pc

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday tripped over 13 per cent after the company said it had an exposure of Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to Yes Bank and it has no term loans outstanding from the lender. On the BSE, the stock p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020