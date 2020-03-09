Power-packed Indian Cheer Squad Storm Melbourne to Fill the MCG

The ICC T20 Women’s World Cup extravaganza a blockbuster hit with Indian travellers Melbourne, Australia (NewsVoir) As India took on Australia at finals of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2020 in Melbourne, the sporting capital of the world, a contingent of popular faces from India delivered their loudest cheer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Further to the ICC’s call to #FillTheMCG, the squad comprising of the Indian women’s cricket team captain for ODIs and Tests - Mithali Raj; Actors Mithila Palkar and Mandira Bedi; Artists Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya and Paula McGlynn; photographer and movie producer Atul Kasbekar, legendary chef Sanjeev Kapoor, veteran cricket writer Ayaz Memon, and sports commentator Harsha Bhogle, witnessed this electrifying finale and the glitzy performance of International pop singer, Katy Perry. This solid squad has been joined by passionate Indian cricket fans to pack the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to the rafters and rally around women’s cricket on the momentous occasion of International Women’s Day. An estimated 86,174 were in attendance, thereby setting the world record at any global women's cricketing event.

The Indian cheer squad have planned to make the most of their time in Australia by experiencing some of Australia’s best tourism experiences including the Penguin Parade at Phillip Island, a wilderness tour to Skull Rock Island, an immersion into the 1850s gold rush at Sovereign Hill, stunning views and dining experiences at the Bellarine Peninsula and Yarra Valley as well as adrenaline pumping experiences like sky diving and snorkelling. If you have missed the action at the tournament that was #LedByWomen, plan ahead to make the most with the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup slated to take place between 18 October -15 November 2020. There is no better time to ‘Experience the Game and Beyond’ in Australia.

More information, on www.australia.com/t20worldcup. Image: Federation Square, Melbourne, Australia PWR PWR.

