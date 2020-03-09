Plummeting oil prices knock FTSE 100 to three-year low

London's FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after oil majors slumped because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent crude crashing about 25%, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc were on track to record their worst day ever, as Saudi Arabia slashed its official crude selling price following Russia's refusal to cut output to match lower demand on the back of the health crisis.

The wider oil and gas sector tanked 16% and was on track for its biggest one-day percentage fall on record. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 gave up 5.8% and was on course for its worst day since the global financial crisis in 2008, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index shed 4.9%.

All stocks listed on the FTSE 100 were in the red, with auto parts, banks, mining and travel and leisure stocks among the biggest decliners. "It's been several days since the coronavirus really took hold of markets and this feels like almost a different thing entirely just because of how severe it is once again, raising the specter of the financial crisis," said Connor Campbell, an analyst at financial spread better Spreadex.

European firms have lost nearly $3 trillion in value since fears of the economic damage from the epidemic sparked a worldwide sell-off last month, with the equity market now firmly in the bear market territory, implying a 20% drop from all-time highs. Fears of a global recession have also been amplified by a reduction in global growth forecasts as the unchecked spread of the virus prompted harsher containment measures and crippled supply chains.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to chair the government's emergency committee meeting on Monday to discuss further measures to contain the virus, which has so far infected 273 people and killed three in Britain. Central banks around the world have taken measures to inject more cash into financial markets, with traders now expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates again on March 18 after an emergency reduction last week.

All eyes are now on the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, but analysts have questioned the efficacy of monetary policy easing to revive supply chains. "Monetary and fiscal policy will be of limited effect until prices more broadly reflect a very high probability of recession," said Bill Zox, chief investment officer for fixed income at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

