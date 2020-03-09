IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till March 17

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it is cancelling flights to Doha till March 17, following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals due to coronavirus scare. Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands of people.

In a statement, the airline said it would be cancelling flights to Doha till March 17. "We will be monitoring the situation closely and will share further updates once the ban is lifted," it said.

Apart from India, the temporary ban by Qatar will also be applicable on people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.