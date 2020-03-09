Lyla Blanc Perfume launches first store in India with 300 exclusive products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 9 (ANI/Digpu): Lyla Blanc, the house of aromatic perfumes has inaugurated their first Store in near the popular Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai. The Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store is located at shop no 4, Mustafa Mansion, 101-109, Bhandari Street, Masjid Bunder West. Being in the centre of a fragrance market in Mumbai and having a wide range of more than 300 scents, gives Lyla Blanc an edge over the rest. Lyla Blanc is one of the few fragrance brands in India to have their own store showcasing their own perfumes for men and women.

"We are delighted to achieve a milestone in our journey by launching our first ever store in India. We pledge to cater to our loyal and new customers alike. Lyla Blanc offers you affordable deodorants as well as luxury perfumes while maintaining our international standards, Lyla Blanc is the one-stop perfume store for everyone," said Arif Fazlani, Managing Director of Lyla Blanc, while speaking on this occasion. "We at the Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store are committed to create a whole new experience that will help our customers to discover new fragrances, like never before. We aim to open many more of our own stores in the near future," added Fazlani.

The store showcases perfumes ranging from their luxury fragrances to their everyday scents and it even exhibits their halal certified collection. The Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store is a big achievement and a stepping stone in a long journey and it aims to create their presence in each and every city throughout the country. Some of Lyla Blanc's popular and best-selling fragrances are Naughty Girl, Afzal, Retro, Royal Touch Copper, Black Velvet, Versatile, Royal Touch Gold, Chrome, Blue Crush, Royal Touch Silver, Glamour and Explorer.

Lyla Blanc Pvt Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of Fragrances, cosmetics, Bath and Body, and Skincare products for men and women worldwide. Known for high-quality, international packaging, and substantially priced bouquet of finest contemporary fragrances with mesmerizing scents, the company associated with Fazlani Group of Companies, Mumbai (India) to introduce its world-class range of products in Mumbai, India. With a global presence across 75 countries, hundreds of leading importers, and strong business ethics the company has been operating since 1927 to craft quality customer-centric products.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.