Logistics services provider Lalamove to expand India operations

Logistics services provider Lalamove on Monday said it plans to expand its presence in India and has a target to enter tier-II cities by the end of this year. Launched in Hong Kong in December 2013, Lalamove claims to be operating in 250 cities worldwide.

"Lalamove is operating in over 250 cities across the world... Its target is to expand to 10 tier-II cities by the end of 2020," the company said in a statement. It said it has completed its target to expand to tier-I cities.

The statement said the logistics landscape in India is highly fragmented and unorganised, with organised players accounting for about 10 per cent of the total market share. Further, the industry faces multiple challenges such as under-developed material-handling infrastructure, lack of seamless movement of goods across modes, and minimal integrated IT infrastructure, it said.

"With technology, Lalamove aims to bridge the gap of unavailability of drivers with the surging demand," the statement said adding that the company has revolutionised vehicle hiring to being a process so streamlined that customers and drivers receive a match with each other within 30 seconds. "Our drivers are technologically trained and each one of them has to clear regular test before getting the clearance to go on-field. With our initiatives, we are planning to bring convenience, reliability, and efficiency to the Indian logistics industry and employment opportunities to the natives," said John Tang, co-founder and director, Lalamove..

