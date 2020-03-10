Left Menu
Infosys Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme

IT major Infosys said on Tuesday it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to offer end-to-end solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management.

  ANI
  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  Updated: 10-03-2020 14:57 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 14:57 IST
Physical spaces are the latest in adopting digital transformation. Image Credit: ANI

IT major Infosys said on Tuesday it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to offer end-to-end solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management. This programme is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with Qualcomm Technologies' ecosystem to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings and broad access to solutions for smart cities' problems.

"Utilising cutting-edge connectivity and compute technologies from Qualcomm Technologies and smart spaces solution from Infosys, facilities managers of stadiums and venues can reimagine the physical spaces by enabling the next generation fan experience, improved energy efficiencies, increased people productivity and differentiated user experiences through seamless connectivity," Infosys said in a statement. Infosys' global network of innovation centres, experience design and expertise in building connected ecosystems can unlock energy and resource savings by enabling reductions in per capita energy and water consumption, effective recycling and use of renewable energy, it added.

"Infosys has been a global leader in driving new smart spaces technologies," said Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director for Business Development and Head of Smart Cities at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. "We are excited to have them join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to further share their solutions expertise, enrich the ecosystem of smart cities solutions and unlock new potential for smart cities' customers around the world," he said.

Corey Glickman, Vice President and Head of Strategic Design Consulting at Infosys, said physical spaces are the latest in adopting digital transformation. "As a member of the programme, we will accelerate sustainable solutions that are secure and interoperable to release immediate operational efficiencies for our customers and innovate to deliver solutions at scale," he said.

