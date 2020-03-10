TVS Motor Company declares 2nd interim dividend

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its board has approved payment of a second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share. The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after March 20 to the shareholders who hold shares at the close of working hours on March 18, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

"At the meeting of the board of directors of the company held today (Tuesday), the board declared a second interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2020, at the rate of Rs 1.40 per share (140 per cent) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs 80 crore, including dividend distribution tax," it said. Last month, it declared a dividend of Rs 2.1 per share..

