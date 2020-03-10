Maha accepts panel's recommendations on rickshaw-taxi fares

The Maharashtra government has accepted the recommendation of the four-member Khatua panel to limit the age of black and yellow taxis and autorickhaws to 15 years, and also approved its fare revision formula for the two modes of public transport. Maharashtra has some 75,000 black and yellow taxis, popularly called 'kaali peelis', and 10 lakh autorickshaws, and age bar for them at present, set in August, 2013, is 20 years and 15 years respectively.

The new formula will see a rise in flag down fares of autorickshaws and taxis, currently Rs 18 and Rs 22, a Regional Transport Office functionary said. "Even this much mileage in the lifetime of a taxi is way too high as much as after about 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh kms, the quality of service, comfort of rides tend to deteriorate sharply," the report said.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the Home department on Monday, the government accepted the Khatua panel's recommendation to limit the age of 'city taxis', like Meru and Tabcab, to 10 years, down from 20 prescribed in the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017. This was done as such taxis are premium ones and commuters expect better comfort from them, the report said explaining the rationale behind the move.

However, it won't apply to major aggregator players like Ola and Uber as their vehicles, which run on All India Tourist permits, have a plying limit of nine years, an RTO official explained. As per the GR, the government has rejected the panel's 'Happy Hour' recommendation, wherein a 15 per cent discount on the basic fare for black and yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws between 12 pm to 4 pm was recommended.

The government, however, accepted the recommendation for a telescopic fare structure for black and yellow cabs that will reduce for each kilometre with the increase in distance beyond 8 kilometres. The government also accepted the recommendation about lowering the AC fare for conventional black and yellow cabs.

The panel has recommended 10 per cent additional charge instead of 20 per cent for AC ride on black and yellow cabs, while it will be 20 per cent of the fare charged by black and yellow cabs for cool cabs, down from the present 25 per cent. A new fare structure suggested by the Khatua panel for prepaid taxis from the international and domestic terminals of Mumbai airport has also been accepted, making such rides cheaper, said RTO officials.

Though the panel suggested keeping luggage charges of black and yellow cabs unchanged, the same for autorickshaws could see an increase from the current Rs 2 to Rs 6, in case the panel's recommendation on this issue is accepted, they said. Its recommendation to revise taxi, autorickhsaw fares annually on June 1, instead of present May 1, if there is a rise of more than 50 paise in costs due to fuel prices going up by 25 per cent has also been accepted.

The report is likely to be implemented once state Transport minister Anil Parab makes a statement in the Legislature, which is currently in session, said officials. Headed by retired IAS official BC Khatua, the four- member panel had submitted its report on October 10, 2017.

The panel was originally appointed to review the fare revision derived by the single-member Hakim panel in 2012, was later given the task of deciding fares of app-based taxis as well..

