Asian Granito looking to engage with global players

Home decor major Asian Granito Ltd (AGL) said on Wednesday it is looking to engage with global players with an objective to make the country a global manufacturing hub for tiles and sanitary ware. The company is one of the leading global manufacturers of ceramic wall and floor tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, polished vitrified tiles, composite marble and quartz in India.

"We aim to become a preferred global partner by providing end-to-end solutions including quality assurance, packaging, efficient supply chain management, and adherence to stringent compliance and ethical norms," it said in a statement. In-line with this strategy, AGL recently started catering to demand from Siam Cement Group (SCG), one of the largest cement and building material companies in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

This was following stringent quality checks and supply of trial orders over the past few months. SCG has a presence in 21 countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Sri Lanka and others. "Given SCG's scale of global operations, AGL expects promising business potential in the future," according to the statement.

AGL was established in 2000 and is among the world's 50 most profitable ceramic tile companies. It operates 10 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 34 million square metres per annum and footprint in 78 countries. (ANI)

