Saudi to boost oil output capacity by 1 mn barrels per day: Aramco

  • PTI
  • Riyadh
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:59 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:59 IST
Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Wednesday it plans to raise its production capacity by one million barrels per day to 13 million bpd as a price war with Russia escalates

"Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the ministry of energy to increase its maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 bpd," the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

