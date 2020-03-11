Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI):
Groundnut Kernels Rdy(80 Kg) Rs 5800.00 Groundnut Oil Rdy (10 Kg) Rs 1400.00 Groundnut Cake Rdy (70 Kg) Rs 2500.00 Gingelly Oil (10 Kg) Rs 2200.00 Castor Oil (15 KG) Rs 1850.00 Coconut Oil (15 kg) Rs 2600.00/2935.00 Vanaspati (15 kg) Rs 1250.00/1435.00 Palm Oil (10 kg) Rs 640.00 PTI RBSRBS RBS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kg
- Gingelly Oil
- Castor Oil
- Coconut Oil
- Palm Oil
ALSO READ
Custom officials arrest 1 person with over 2 kg gold at Chennai Airport
Gold coins weighing 1.7 kg found in digging near temple in Tiruchirappalli
Over 1 lakh kg beef seized in Guj in 2018-19; Cong slams govt
Bags containing 31 pairs of gold bangles, 5.1 kg silver, cash
1.5 kg gold, USD 7300 seized in separate cases at Chennai Airport