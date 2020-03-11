Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to introduce waste reduction targets, new sustainable products law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:04 IST
EU to introduce waste reduction targets, new sustainable products law

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will introduce new waste reduction targets and sustainability laws to ensure that products placed on the EU market are recyclable, repairable and designed to last longer, its latest plan to halve waste by 2030.

"The goal in the end is decoupling resource extraction from our economic growth," the EU's environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told reporters in Brussels. Under the new plan, the Commission will present new legislation to ban the destruction of unsold durable goods, and restrict products' single-use and premature obsolescence, particularly targeting electronic devices.

The sector has "a massive impact" and "is constantly growing," Sinkevicius said, adding the EU is looking at introducing a common mobile phone charger and encouraging consumers to seek repairs. Additionally, the bloc's executive would target textiles. Only 1% of global textiles are currently recycled.

"Textile is the new plastics," Sinkevicius said. Intentionally added microplastics would be restricted and measures would make recycled content and waste reduction mandatory.

The Commission will also propose a new regulatory framework for batteries and overpackaging, progressively phasing-out non-rechargeable batteries and limiting packaging waste. The plan would still need approval from EU member states and the European Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italy announces 25 bn euros package to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome was allocating 25 billion euros USD 28.3 billion to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed 631 people in Italy. We have allocated an emergency sum of 25 billion euros, Con...

Centre advises states to step up sanitation in public transport vehicles, bus terminals

All states and union territories have been asked to step up sanitation and hygiene in all public transport vehicles to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said on Wednesday. The states and union terri...

13 of 22 rebel Cong MLAs don't want to quit party, we will win floor test: Digvijaya Singh

Thirteen of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh dont want to quit the party and were led away only to create pressure on the leadership to nominate Jyotiraditya Scindia to the Rajya Sabha, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh claime...

Man trampled to death by tusker in Bengal

A man was killed after being trampled by an elephant in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Wednesday, police said. Mahadeb Tirkey came in front of a tusker while on his way to his roadside eatery in Latabari area of Kalchini block, a polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020