Left Menu
Development News Edition

India supplying bullet proof jackets to 18 countries: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:02 IST
India supplying bullet proof jackets to 18 countries: Govt

India-made bulletproof jackets are being exported to 18 countries, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Wednesday but declined to name the nations citing "strategic requirements". Naik said industrial licences have been issued to 15 companies for manufacturing bulletproof jackets having production capacity in the country of over 10 lakh pieces per annum to meet domestic and export requirements.

"Bulletproof jackets are also being exported to 18 countries. In view of the strategic requirement, names of the countries are not disclosed," Naik added. Replying to another question, Naik said that in order to export light combat aircraft to other friendly countries, the platform has been showcased by way of flying displays at various foreign exhibitions by Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd.

Briefing about the platform has been given to various foreign delegations who have visited HAL facilities. "The company has responded to Request for Information (RFI) from overseas. Formal Request for Quotation (RFQ) has not been received in order to process the proposal," he added.

Responding to another question, he said an amount of Rs 90,048 crore has been proposed for capital acquisition (modernisation) in budget estimate (BE) 2020-21 under Defence Services Estimates, which is an increase of Rs 9,088.92 crore over BE 2019-20. The total amount allocated for capital acquisition (modernisation) is 27.87 per cent of Defence Services Estimates.

In response to another question on China's defence modernisation, Naik said no official data relating to this was with the ministry. Naik, replying to another question, said the Army saw four cases of fratricide from 2017 to 2019, while the Air Force recorded one such case in 2019.

The minister said the government has taken several steps towards stress amelioration amongst troops. This includes deployment of trained psychological counsellors, improvement in the quality of food and clothing, training in stress management, provision of recreational facilities, buddy system, leave concessions, approachability of seniors, facilities for movement of troops from border areas and establishing a grievance redressal mechanism at various levels..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Eskom says power cuts to last until Friday

Power cuts of up to 4,000 megawatts will last until Friday after breakdowns at generating units, including at the Koeberg nuclear plant, South African state power utility Eskom said on Wednesday. The utility, however, warned that cuts may c...

Scindia should not have joined BJP: Congress leader Mahesh Joshi

Jyotiraditya Scindia should not have joined the BJP, said Congress leader Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday. Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is intending to achieve in Madhya Pradesh they will not succeed, Jo...

U.S. House Democrats seek fast passage of coronavirus bill - Rep. Hoyer

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday rushed to advance a broad package of proposals to help Americans impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, as they also weighed the possibility of shutting the U.S. Capitol to visitors...

ICC Board meeting under Coronavirus cloud: report

A cloud of uncertainty hung over the upcoming ICC Board meeting in Dubai owing to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, a report claimed on Wednesday. The ICC meetings are scheduled to be held between March 26 and 29 and are likely to initiate th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020