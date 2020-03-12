Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's

Despite the recent plunge in oil prices, Moody's Investors Service expects that oil and gas companies will actively manage their liquidity in 2020, reducing capital spending and potentially reducing or suspending distributions to shareholders amid lower operating cash flow and limited access to capital markets.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:24 IST
Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's
Moody's expects average WTI price will fall outside medium-term $50 to 70 per barrel price range. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the recent plunge in oil prices, Moody's Investors Service expects that oil and gas companies will actively manage their liquidity in 2020, reducing capital spending and potentially reducing or suspending distributions to shareholders amid lower operating cash flow and limited access to capital markets. The recent plunge in oil prices is driven by an acute demand dislocation and the lack of an OPEC+ agreement around production cuts. The current price declines are lower in severity than the commodity price drop of 2015-16.

Moody's said it does not view these as a structural shift at this stage. But the OPEC+ impasse makes investors shift away from riskier assets and increases the risk that speculative grade oil and gas issuers could lose market access. While this risk may result in rating consequences for some issuers with particularly challenged liquidity profiles and refinancing needs over the next few months, a wave of rating actions based on tightening market access is unlikely at this time, said Moody's in its latest credit outlook.

Heightened price volatility and depressed oil and natural gas prices most directly affect the exploration and production (E&P) and oilfield services (OFS) companies, particularly those facing refinancing needs over the next six to 12 months. By contrast, the midstream sector benefits from its low commodity-price exposure and protective contracts for gathering, transporting and storing hydrocarbons. The refining sector is balancing the benefit of a sharp decline in feedstock prices with the reduced demand for fuel products in 2020.

A swift, significant collapse in oil prices followed the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations' failure on March 6 to agree to additional production cuts that would have helped support the market amid demand dislocation from Covid-19 coronavirus. The nearly immediate 20 per cent decline in oil prices to less than 35 dollars per barrel strains all global oil production and leaves insufficient margin for sustainable replacement of the product.

On March 9, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US reference crude price fell to 31 dollars per barrel and the Brent international reference crude price fell to 33 dollars per barrel. The disruption of liquefied natural gas imports by China related to the coronavirus further pressures weak natural gas prices in an oversupplied market. On top of higher volatility in oil and gas prices for 2020, Moody's now expects that the average WTI price will fall outside our medium-term 50 to 70 dollars per barrel price range in 2020.

While a modest price recovery is likely later in 2020, assuming the coronavirus is contained and economic activities start to normalise, overall 2020 price realisations will still be significantly lower than the 2019 average WTI benchmark price of 57 dollars per barrel. The spread of the coronavirus has significantly slowed economic activity worldwide, cutting demand for both oil and oil products, particularly in the first half of 2020.

"While the full extent of the economic costs of the virus will be unclear for some time, we estimate that US oil producers and OFS companies have limited exposure to the coronavirus' disruption of supply chains," said Moody's. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

China says will move to stabilise trade, but global uncertainties rising

China will act forcefully to stabilize its foreign trade, but faces rising uncertainties due to growing pressure on the global economy, a commerce ministry official said on Thursday. Li Xingqian, director of foreign trade at the ministry, a...

IAF ensuring level-playing field for single, twin engine fighter jets in USD 20 billion deal

In the 114 multirole fighter aircraft project planned to be built indigenously, the Indian Air Force is now working to prepare a level-playing field for single-engine and twin-engine combat aircraft expected to participate in the competitio...

Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario

Cinema operator Cineworld could breach the terms of its existing debt arrangements under a worst case scenario for the impact of the coronavirus over the next few months, the company said in its annual results release on Thursday.It said th...

Motor racing-WEC cancels Sebring race after US travel clampdown

The World Endurance Championship WEC has canceled next weeks Sebring 1,000 Miles race in Florida after the United States imposed restrictions on travel from Europe for 30 days amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The WEC said that a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020