Power demand grows 2.1 pc in April-February this fiscal: Govt

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:23 IST
Power demand in the country grew 2.1 per cent in April-February this fiscal to 1190.74 billion units (BU) from 1166.08 BU in the same period a year ago, Parliament was informed on Thursday. During 2018-19, the power demand grew 5 per cent to 1274.59 BU from 1213.32 BU in the previous fiscal, Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The power demand grew 6.2 per cent in 2017-18

The minister informed the House that there has been no decline in electricity demand as a whole and the overall energy requirement has been growing with commensurate growth in energy supplied also. The electricity supply grew 2.2 per cent to 1184.67 BU in April- February this fiscal from 1159.17 BU in the same period of 2018-19. Similarly, power supply grew 5.2 per cent at 1267.52 BU in 2018-19 from 1204.69 BU in 2017-18. The power supply grew 6.1 per cent in 2017-18 year-on-year.

