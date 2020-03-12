Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar weak as Trump travel ban adds headwinds to global economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:23 IST
FOREX-Dollar weak as Trump travel ban adds headwinds to global economy

Safe-haven currencies were in demand on Thursday with the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc leading gains against the struggling dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the coronavirus. With the latest ban posing a fresh disruption to the global economy, traders were also disappointed by the lack of broad measures in Trump's plan to fight the pathogen, prompting traders to bet on further aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve.

Money markets are now expecting another 100 bps of easing from the Fed by next week taking the benchmark policy interest rates to zero after a hefty half point rate cut last week. "The market was looking for more," said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at the Bank of Singapore.

In early London trading, the Japanese currency climbed 0.8% versus the greenback to 103.65 yen just below a four-year high of 101.28 hit on Monday. The Swiss franc climbed 0.2% $0.9365 versus the greenback. Risk aversion was the dominant theme in currency markets on Thursday as Asian and European stock markets were a sea of red, forcing traders to stampede out of currencies heavily geared to the global economy such as the Norwegian crown and the Australian dollar.

Trump announced on Wednesday a ban on travellers from 26 European countries entering the United States for a month. He unveiled economic steps to counter the virus but his address from the Oval Office was light on medical measures beyond assurances that "the virus has no chance against us".

Market watchers are now focusing on the European Central Bank where traders expect a cut to the main deposit rate by 10 bps. A press conference is due at 1230 GMT in Frankfurt, after the monetary policy meeting. But it is no certainty since rates are already at a record-low -0.5% and further cuts could hurt bank margins and so squeeze lending.

Meanwhile, the euro steadied around $1.12585, not far away from a January 2019 high of near $1.15 hit on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

No coercive steps against Raveena, Farah, Bharti: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the State of Punjab not to take coercive steps against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on their plea, seeking quashing of FIRs against t...

Spain minister tests positive for virus

Spains equality minister has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday. The minister Irene Montero is in a goo...

Algeria registers first coronavirus death

Algeria has registered its first death from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Thursday. No further details on the death were provided in the ministry statement, cited by the official APS press agency.Another five new c...

Coronavirus scare: We advise against conducting IPL, final decision lies with organisers, says MEA.

Coronavirus scare We advise against conducting IPL, final decision lies with organisers, says MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020