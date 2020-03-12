Industrial production grows 2 pc in January

India's industrial output grew by 2 per cent in January amid subdued performance of manufacturing sector, government data showed on Thursday. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 1.6 per cent in January 2019.

According to data from the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.5 per cent as compared with a rise of 1.3 per cent in the corresponding month a year ago. Electricity generation rose 3.1 per cent, against 0.9 per cent growth in January 2019.

The mining sector output posted a growth of 4.4 per cent in January 2020, compared with a rise of 3.8 per cent a year ago. The IIP growth during the April 2019-January 2020 period decelerated to 0.5 per cent, from 4.4 per cent expansion in the corresponding period of 2018-19..

