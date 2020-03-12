Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE facilitates single-largest debt issuance by InvIT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:58 IST
NSE facilitates single-largest debt issuance by InvIT

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it has facilitated the single-largest debt issuance of around Rs 1,675 crore by an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) on its platform. The exchange, through its electronic bidding platform (NSE-EBP), facilitated the issuance on March 6 and the funds pay-in for the deal concluded on March 11.

Larsen & Toubro-sponsored IndInfravit Trust allocated Rs 1,675 crore on the NSE-EBP for financing its road asset acquisitions from Sadbhav Infrastructure Project. These bonds issued by IndInfravit will be listed on NSE and carry a fixed coupon of 9.04 per cent over a maturity period of 18 years, that is March 2038, the exchange said in a statement.

The platform is aimed at bringing efficiency and transparency in the price discovery mechanism and reduce the time and cost of debt issuances on a private placement basis. In April 2018, markets regulator Sebi had permitted InvITs and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to issue debt securities. Subsequently, in a bid to attract more investors and optimise the returns for InvITs, the regulator raised the leverage limit from 49 per cent to 70 per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Heat stress may impact over 1.2 billion people annually by 2100: Study

Stress from extreme heat and humidity will annually impact areas which are home to about 1.2 billion people worldwide by 2100, assuming current greenhouse gas emissions, according to a study. This is more than four times the number of peopl...

Covid-19: No near-term threat to pharma cos' credit profile'

The Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to hit credit profiles of domestic pharma companies in the near-term, despite their heavy reliance on Chinese ingredients and intermediates, says a report. The domestic pharma industry imports almost 70 per...

CESC Ventures picks 8.49% stake in tech firm

RP Sanjiv Goenka group company CESC Ventures on Thursday said it has acquired 8.49 per cent stake in a Mumbai-based small technology company Peel-Works Private Limited at a total cost of Rs 20.99 crore. The deal was made to support the grou...

COVID-19 patient in Nagpur stable; 15 placed under watch

The condition of a 45-year-old man who tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Nagpur is stable, while 15 people who came in contact with him are under observation, divisional commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said on Thursday. From Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020