Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Central Bank deploys stimulus to ease virus damage

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:01 IST
European Central Bank deploys stimulus to ease virus damage

The European Central Bank deploying new stimulus measures to cushion the economic pain inflicted by the virus outbreak, but avoided cutting interest rates in a situation where economists say monetary policy can do little more than limit the damage. The central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro decided Thursday to buy up to 120 billion euros (USD 132 billion) more in bonds this year.

The money is newly created and injected into the financial system. It comes on top of purchases worth 20 billion euros a month it is already carrying out, and would be aimed at corporate bonds, which should help keep credit available to companies. The ECB is also providing additional cheap, long-term loans to banks to make sure they have the liquidity they need. And the ECB will temporarily ease some capital requirements for banks to help them keep lending.

It's all aimed at helping businesses get the financing they need and stimulating activity to offset the downturn from all the closings and restrictions due to the virus outbreak. The central bank did not cut interest rates as many analysts had expected. Rates are already low and economists have said deeper cuts might not help much.

Thursday's steps “will do no more than cushion the blow to the economy from the coronavirus,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics. “Monetary policy is powerless to prevent a deep downturn and, unlike in the U.S. and China, it has little scope to support the recovery afterwards.” The move comes as the eurozone is forecast to slide into recession and financial markets keep falling over concerns about the virus outbreak's hit to the economy. Concerns deepened after the U.S. decided to halt travel from 26 European countries. The bank's policy meeting was held without several members of the 25-seat governing council physically present and participating by remote conferencing. Italian central bank head Ignazio Visco is among them since his country, so far the hardest hit in Europe by the virus outbreak, has restricted movement. The central bank governors of Portugal, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are also taking part by remote.

Economists are saying that the impact of the virus outbreak is difficult to address with monetary policy, since it first and foremost deals a shock to the supply of goods and services. Monetary policy is better equipped to stimulate demand, not supply, by making credit more widely available. Central bank action is aimed at limiting the damage from knock-on effects of business interruption. More abundant and targeted credit could help businesses get through a period of interruption without going out of business.

The Bank of England cut its key benchmark to 0.25 per cent from 0.75 per cent on Wednesday; the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark by a half-percentage point to 1.0-1.25 per cent on March 3..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to much of the public on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a U.S. senator from Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus.Limited access to the Capitol would begin at 5 p.m. ET 2100 GM...

Soccer-UEFA summons clubs, FAs and players to discuss coronavirus impact

UEFA will hold a video conference meeting of all 55 football federations in Europe plus representatives of clubs, leagues and players to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on all football in the region including Euro 2020, it said Thursd...

Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazils far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro retur...

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020