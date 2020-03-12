BSNL warns of fake job offers from fraudulent entities

State-owned telecom firm BSNL on Thursday warned people of fake job offers being circulated by fraudulent company in the name of 'BSNL 4G'. According to company officials, fake messages and letters are being circulated by a company named 'BSNL 4G' promising job against payment of some money.

The fake letters show appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and joining letter signed by its former chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava. "It has come to the notice of BSNL that certain fraudulent agencies are circulating fake news regarding recruitment in a company named BSNL 4G using our company logo. Such fake news is likely to mislead and deceive those interested to apply into believing it to be our official and authentic notification," BSNL said in a statement.

Recently, the company offered voluntary retirement scheme to its employees to lower expenses incurred on their remuneration. BSNL said the company's recruitment is done through open market and information of the process is published on its official website.

"The public at large is hereby cautioned against dealing with such fake entities and BSNL assumes no responsibility for any funds transfer or ash deposits to them or any other resultant loss to any person or otherwise," the statement said..

