- C Wing, IGNIS launched at Rustomjee Elements - Largest 5 bedroom residences in the vicinity of Juhu - Lavish 5BHK layouts ranging from 3484 sq. ft. to 3493 sq. ft. - MahaRERA registration no: Elements Wing-C: P51800005738 - Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ MUMBAI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate developer, Rustomjee is now proud to announce the launch of its ultra-spacious 5 bedroom residences in the final tower named IGNIS, in the uber-luxury gated community, Rustomjee Elements. With exclusive ready amenities that define Rustomjee Elements, IGNIS is the final masterpiece in the finest Gated community this side of town. IGNIS - The Magnum Opus of Elements offers the most expansive 5 bedroom residences around Juhu, with sizes ranging from 3484 sq. ft. to 3493 sq. ft. This, coupled with stellar views of 65 acres of green space on the east and sea views on the west, truly redefines the idea of space.

With the completion of IGNIS, the project will offer a temperature controlled Infinity edge pool on the rooftop - a first in the area. Six of its seven wings, TERRA, RENDEZVOUS, LUMIERE, ESPACE, AQUA and AER have received the Occupation Certificate and the project is home to the top businessmen, industrialists, celebrities and renowned sports personalities of the country. An Artisitic Marvel - Rustomjee Elements Spread over 3 acres, Rustomjee Elements is an exclusive, landmark gated community off Juhu Circle. A project that delivers unmatched luxury and style, Elements offers 3, 4 & 5 BHK Residences with ready amenities including 40,000 sq ft landscaped podium garden, a Rooftop Lounge, Multipurpose Court, Fully equipped Fitness Centre spread over a lavish 4500 sq ft operated by Nawaz Modi Singhania's Body Art, an Indoor Games Room, Spa & Salon, a 1,900 sq.ft Toddler's Play Zone conceptualized by renowned designer Namrata Shroff, the Business Lounge, and soon-to-be-ready preview theatre and multifunction hall. Enveloped in a world of verdant beauty that offers ample natural light, vast open spaces and a slew of amenities, Rustomjee Elements ensures one can choose not just a home, but an heirloom.

Commenting on the launch of IGNIS at Rustomjee Elements, Percy S.Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group said, "We are extremely proud to announce the launch of the largest 5 bedroom residences in the vicinity of Juhu. On the completion of IGNIS, the project will also enjoy a temperature controlled infinity edge pool on the rooftop - a first for Juhu. At Rustomjee, we have a commitment to create the best homes and projects which provide an elevated lifestyle to our residents. Rustomjee Elements is one of our finest creations and been conceived for those who seek the rare gated community lifestyle around Juhu, one of the most celebrated addresses in Mumbai. Rustomjee has always been a purveyor of fine living experiences and the launch of IGNIS, only re-iterates this philosophy." Homes at Rustomjee Elements have also been designed to provide residents with something quite priceless - 'My Space'- an opportunity to explore and pursue their hobbies and interest that may have taken a backseat on the path to success. Every amenity at Elements has been planned in keeping with the concept of this philosophy. Here there is an opportunity for residents to rediscover themselves and indulge in precious quality time with family and friends. The project's neighbourhood includes vast green spaces, beaches, 5-star hotels, world-class healthcare and renowned educational institutions. The project offers excellent connectivity to all parts of the city including the airport.

The project has been conferred various awards like NATIONAL Real Estate Leadership Congress & Awards 2019 by ZEE BUSINESS, Real Estate Awards 2018 & 2019 by ET NOW, BAM Awards 2019 to name just a few. About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their stakeholders through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and learning rooms thereby encouraging families to spend quality time. To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123712/Rustomjee_Elements_Actual_Elevation.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.