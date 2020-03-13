Left Menu
Jakson to set up 70 MW Solar Power plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 300 crores

Jakson Group, India's leading diversified energy and EPC Solutions company announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for a 70 MW solar power plant at Amguri, Sivasagar District in Assam.

Jakson Group logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jakson Group, India's leading diversified energy and EPC Solutions company announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for a 70 MW solar power plant at Amguri, Sivasagar District in Assam. The agreement signing ceremony was held at the CM Secretariat and presided by the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of other senior government officials and dignitaries.

Jakson had won the bid to develop this 70 MW grid-connected solar power plant in the state based on a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) last year. Sundeep Gupta, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Jakson Group said: "As one of India's leading solar power developers, Jakson is proud to set up another milestone solar power plant in the state of Assam. The project will be the biggest solar power plant in Assam and contribute towards achieving India's ambitious solar energy target of 100 GW by 2022."

Atul Gupta, Assistant Vice President - IPP Business, Jakson Group said: "With this project, our solar IPP portfolio now stands at 300 MW, of which 80 MW is operational and 220 MW is under various stage of execution. We plan to scale this to 1 GW in the next 2-3 years." In addition to the PPA, Jakson also signed a land lease and project implementation support agreement with APDCL for the project.

"With the support of APDCL, we are confident of completing this project on schedule in the next 12-14 months," Gupta added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

