Mandaviya to inaugurate 5 projects under JNPT
Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya will inaugurate five projects at Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Saturday. He will also inaugurate Ro-Pax Terminal & Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel on March 15 at Mandwa, Maharashtra.
"The Minister of State for Shipping... will inaugurate tomorrow the 5 projects completed under JNPT at JNPT Mumbai," a statement by the shipping ministry said. The projects include a flyover, a centralised parking plaza, X-Ray scanning facility, augmentation of 220/33KV master unit sub station and Shiva Samarth Smarak Museum.
Mandaviya will also inaugurate the Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel and its terminal at Mandwa on Sunday. Mandwa Port is one of the important passenger ports on the coast of Maharashtra. "The use of Gateway of India-Mandwa waterway to reach Alibaug takes 45 minutes to 1 hour while travelling by road takes about 3.5 to 4 hours. This solves the cumbersome long hour travels and as a result the number of passengers availing the water transport is increasing every year," the statement said.
Considering the importance of this waterway, the government has decided to start RO-Pax ferry service from Ferry Wharf, Mumbai to Mandwa so that people can travel along with their vehicles in RO-Pax Vessel which will save time and fuel, it added. The Ro-Pax jetty and terminal facilities developed at Ferry Wharf and Mandwa was a joint venture of Mumbai Port Trust and Maharashtra Maritime Board..
