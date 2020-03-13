AI cancels flights to Italy, South Korea, Kuwait; curtails services on five int'l routes

Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, South Korea and Kuwait besides curtailing services to France, Germany, Spain, Israel and Sri Lanka till April 30, the airline said on Friday, amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. An airline spokesperson gave the details while providing an update on its international operations.

"Air India has only curtailed services to France, Germany, Spain, Israel and Sri Lanka till April 30," the spokesperson said. Earlier, a senior official, who did not want to be named, said the carrier has decided to temporarily suspend services to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15..

