BRIEF-Apple Says Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 Kicks Off In June With An All-New Online Format

Apple Inc: * APPLE'S WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2020 KICKS OFF IN JUNE WITH AN ALL-NEW ONLINE FORMAT

* APPLE - WILL COMMIT $1 MILLION TO LOCAL SAN JOSE ORGANIZATIONS TO OFFSET ASSOCIATED REVENUE LOSS AS A RESULT OF WWDC 2020'S NEW ONLINE FORMAT * APPLE INC - CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION HAS REQUIRED THAT WE CREATE A NEW WWDC 2020 FORMAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

