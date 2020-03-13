Left Menu
Business briefs

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:13 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:13 IST
Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has been voted as the best company in India, while Aditya Puri, its head for 25 years, was voted as the best chief executive by analysts and investors polled by FinanceAsia. The bank was also chosen as the best on corporate governance in the survey, which comes at a time when smaller rival Yes Bank is struggling due to alleged governance lapses on the part of its co-promoter and former chief executive.

Over 335 portfolio managers and analysts from around the world participated in the survey, an official statement said. * * * * * Lal10 raises USD 1.1 mn in funding round Artisans' platform Lal10 on Friday said it has raised USD 1.1 million (about Rs 8.11 crore) in a funding round led by Sorenson Impact from Utah, US.

Indian angel investors including Slideshare's Amit Ranjan, ex-Flipkart CTO Mekin Maheshwari, Pravin Gandhi from Seedfund also participated in the round, a statement said. The four-year-old company aims to help Indian artisans and SMEs reach out to global retailers, and has provided livelihoods to 1,500 artisans by connecting them with brands such as Zara, Anita Dongre.

* * * * * Venture Catalysts invests in Om Bhakti Start-up incubator Venture Catalysts on Friday announced an investment in Om Bhakti, a religious company, without disclosing the amount. The company supplies essentials required for conducting Hindu rituals and operates over 1,000 stores in the country, an official statement said.

The funds will be utilised for network expansion and also marketing efforts, it said. * * * * * Jump Networks inks pact with Scope Infra for study of SaaS platform Jump Networks Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Scope Infra for a Proof of Concept (PoC) study of its software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for streaming of internet protocol television (IPTV). "Jump Networks Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Scope Infra for a Proof of Concept study of 'CableCloud' – Jump's proprietary cloud-based SaaS platform for streaming of IPTV," a regulatory filing said. On successful completion of PoC, the parties shall enter into a definitive agreement for rolling out the services across India, it added..

