Public awareness helpline on coronavirus launched by Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited

  Mumbai
  Updated: 14-03-2020 15:16 IST
  Created: 14-03-2020 15:16 IST
Mumbai, 14th March 2020: With an objective to dispel myths and help customers prepare better, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI) has launched an awareness drive to provide authentic information on coronavirus pandemic and on the ways to prevent the spread & protect oneself from the disease. It started with series of emailers followed by Facebook live session with Dr. Harshad Nimaye, Sr. Consultant- Nanavati Hospital on 06th of March and thereafter information bytes over Future Generali’s Website and Social Handles- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Coronavirus or COVID-19 is spreading slowly but steadily in India and Future Generali has now come up with a Medical helpline and a WhatsApp Chat facility. The helpline will help dispel myths about coronavirus on call at 022 - 68366581 or 022 - 68366582 anytime between 7 am to 9 pm IST. Anyone can dial and speak with a qualified Doctor to get validated and verified information on protection and prevention from this pandemic. An individual can also chat over WhatsApp on the number +91 - 8108198633 to know more about the disease. The Chatbot is trained to answer frequently asked questions on the new coronavirus based on data available on the WHO website. Commenting on the idea behind launch of the helpline and WhatsApp bot, Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited said, “It is important to share authentic information that helps the community in times when fake news and mindlessly forwarded content is order of the day. Through this helpline and WhatsApp chatbot we intend to share factual and updated information, break myths and assist our customers, distributors, employees and public at large in protection and prevention against this Pandemic.

One can access this information from Future Generali India Life Insurance on - Medical Helpline (022-68366581, 022-68366582), WhatsApp (+91-8108198633). Website (https://life.futuregenerali.in/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/futuregeneralilife), Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-generali-india-life-insurance/), The common man is being hit with a plethora of information pertaining to the coronavirus from all sides and is gripped with fear. In this age of electronic and social media, there is a lot of fake information floating around which is adding to the confusion. Panic reactions such as buying of face masks and hand sanitizers are seen all around, leading to those products being made unavailable to those who may be in the dire need of it. Such unprecedented situations require unprecedented measures, but the most important thing is to have correct information available to everyone.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic as over 1,10,000 people have caught the infection resulting in over 4,000 fatalities. GENERALI GROUP Generali is an independent, Italian Group, with a strong international presence. Established in 1831, it is among the world’s leading insurers and it is present in over 60 countries with total premium income exceeding €70 billion in 2016. With over 74,000 employees in the world, and 55 million clients, the Group has a leading position in Western Europe and an increasingly significant presence in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe and in Asia. In 2017 Generali Group was included among the most sustainable companies in the world by the Corporate Knights ranking.

Future Group Future Group operates some of India’s most popular retail chains including Central, Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, Hometown and eZone. Apart from its allied businesses in Life and General insurance, the Group is also present in the domain of logistics infrastructure and supply chain and brand development. The group operates over 17 million square feet of retail space in over 90 cities and towns and 60 rural locations across India. The group’s retail formats connect over 300 million customers to over 30,000 small, medium and large enterprises that supply products and services to its retail chains. Future Group believes in developing strong insights on Indian consumers and building businesses based on Indian ideas, as espoused in the group’s core value of ‘Indianness.’ The group’s corporate credo is, ‘Rewrite rules, Retain values’. IITL GROUP IITL was incorporated in the year 1933 as an investment trust Company. It has made bonus issues thrice and has been consistently paying dividend to shareholders over the years.

