MNRE launches its new website to keep pace with time

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 19:58 IST
MNRE launches its new website to keep pace with time
The key feature of the website includes an optimized user interface and enables ease of access from various devices including mobile phones, a ministry statement said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has launched its new website to meet the requirements of stakeholders about new schemes and projects particularly. The key feature of the website includes an optimized user interface and enables ease of access from various devices including mobile phones, a ministry statement said.

The website has additional portals such as 'Akshay Urja Portal' and 'India Renewable Idea Exchange' (IRIX). "Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh launched the new website of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy late afternoon here yesterday (on Friday)," a ministry statement said.

The minister directed that sectoral updation of the site should be personally ensured at the senior level so that it maintains pace with time. The new website is developed looking into the present need for quick and accurate information dissemination needs of the Ministry with the latest techniques to make it more informative, interactive and user-friendly including persons with visual disabilities, the statement said.

Two language interfaces are provided in the website to make the contents reachable to a wider public. Additionally, social media handles of the Ministry such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter are linked on the homepage of the web site.

