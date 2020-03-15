Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market mayhem: Top 10 cos lose Rs 4.22 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, RIL hit hard

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:40 IST
Market mayhem: Top 10 cos lose Rs 4.22 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, RIL hit hard

The 10 most valued domestic companies lost a massive Rs 4,22,393.44 crore in market capitalisation last week, with heavyweights TCS and RIL taking the biggest hit. In a nerve-wracking week for the markets, the BSE Sensex plummeted 3,473.14 points or 9.24 per cent, largely in tandem with global equities which were hammered by panic selling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS dropped by Rs 1,16,549.07 crore to reach Rs 6,78,168.49 crore for the week ended Friday. Reliance Industries' m-cap plummeted Rs 1,03,425.15 crore to Rs 7,01,693.52 crore.

Infosys was another major drag, with its valuation plunging Rs 41,315.98 crore to Rs 2,73,505.62 crore. HDFC Bank's m-cap tanked Rs 34,919.51 crore to reach Rs 5,87,190.43 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) tumbled Rs 33,208.35 crore to Rs 4,40,151.42 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined Rs 30,931.1 crore to Rs 2,81,237.76 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell Rs 25,098.54 crore to Rs 2,89,606.69 crore. Likewise, Bajaj Finance witnessed a drop of Rs 16,320.81 crore in its m-cap to reach Rs 2,37,989.09 crore.

Bharti Airtel suffered a decline of Rs 13,611.62 crore in its valuation to stand at Rs 2,69,613.64 crore. The market-cap of HDFC fell by Rs 7,013.31 crore to Rs 3,58,201.28 crore. In the ranking of the 10 most valued firms, RIL remained at the top, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Due to confusing standards children consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals

Children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereals than their parents expect due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, according to a recent study. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour fin...

Special NIA Court convicts accused Arun Selvarajan in Thameem Ansari Espionage Case

The National Investigation Agency NIA special court on Friday convicted Sri Lankan national Arun Selvarajan for all the charges and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs. 20,000 in connection with Thameem Ans...

Using technology while eating may reduce intake of food

Being distracted by technology during mealtimes may reduce the amount of food a person eats, nutrition scientists suggest. The findings were published in the Journal of Nutrition.When 119 young adults consumed a meal while playing a simple ...

Holidays declared for up to class five in all schools in Tamil Nadu

Holidays declared for up to class five in all schools in Tamil Nadu till March 31 as part of preventive measures for coronavirus, says govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020