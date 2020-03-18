Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures dip as coronavirus spread overshadows stimulus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 06:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 06:40 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures dip as coronavirus spread overshadows stimulus

U.S. stock futures stepped back in choppy early Asian trade on Wednesday as concerns about the widening coronavirus epidemic weighed against hopes policy support would combat its economic fallout.

U.S. stock futures fell 2.0% after the S&P 500 gained 6.00% on Tuesday, paring a little under half of its huge losses on Monday. Tuesday's lift in the S&P 500 came as policymakers around the world cobbled together packages to counter the severe restrictions on various economy-boosting activities aiming at slowing the spread of the virus.

"While markets react to positive news on stimulus, that doesn't last long. I think there are a lot of banks and investors whose balance sheet was badly hit and they will have lots of positions to sell," said Shin-ichiro Kadota, senior currency and rates strategist at Barclays. The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a $1 trillion stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 cheques to Americans within two weeks to buttress an economy hit by coronavirus while many other governments look to fiscal stimulus.

"That would be bigger than a $787 billion package the Obama administration came up after the Lehman crisis, so in terms of size it is quite big," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. "Yet stock markets will likely remain capped by worries about the spreading coronavirus," he said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve moved on Tuesday to ease funding stress among corporates by reopening its Commercial Paper Funding Facility to underwrite short-term corporate loans. All in all, S&P500 futures are still down more than 9% so far this week.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1% while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.9%. Talk of big stimulus is raising some concerns about the long-term outlook of U.S. fiscal health, putting pressure on long-term U.S. government bonds.

The spread between 30-year and five-year yields rose to almost 1%, the highest since September 2017. The U.S. 30-year bonds yield jumped 38 basis points on Tuesday to 1.648%.

In the currency market, a shortage of dollar cash supported the U.S. currency. The Australian dollar licked wounds at $0.5990, having hit a 17-year low of low of $0.5958.

The kiwi traded at $0.5946 after hitting a 11-year trough of $0.5919. The dollar held firm against most currencies but dipped 0.25% against the safe-haven yen to 107.28 yen.

Oil prices sank near their 2016 troughs as the prospects of slow oil demand due to the pandemic added to pressure from a Saudi-instigated price war. U.S. benchmark oil futures dropped to as low as $26.61 per barrel, not far off 2016 low of $26.05, a break of which would push them to levels last seen in 2003.

(Editing by Jane Wardell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP political crisis: SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am.

MP political crisis SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am....

Facebook and Google in talks with Washington to track infections: US media

Facebook and Google are in talks with Washington over potentially using individuals personal data to track and combat the coronavirus outbreak, US media reported. The project would involve collecting location information from Americans smar...

Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death -officials

A patient who was suffering from COVID-19 died in Bangladesh on Wednesday, said healthcare officials, marking the first fatality from the disease in the South Asian country. The patient, aged 70, was also suffering from diabetes, kidney ail...

COVID-19 scare: Puri administration asks tourists to vacate

The district administration of the pilgrim town of Puri on Wednesday has asked tourists to vacate hotel rooms within two days in view of the preventive measures put in place by the Odisha government over novel coronavirus, a senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020