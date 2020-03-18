Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon prioritizes medical supplies, staples for delivery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 06:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 06:54 IST
Amazon prioritizes medical supplies, staples for delivery

Amazon has made a priority of medical supplies and household staples, putting shipments of other goods on hold to focus on key items during the coronavirus outbreak. "We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," the e-commerce titan said on Tuesday.

"We are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfilment centres so we can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers," it said. People hunkered down due to the deadly coronavirus have turned to Amazon for anything from toilet tissue to groceries and pet treats.

"There's enormous pressure on Amazon to meet these increased expectations," said Technalysis Research analyst Bob O'Donnell. "Fairly or unfairly, people expect that Amazon will always have some things, like toilet paper." Amazon spent years investing heavily in warehouses, distribution and delivery, often to the chagrin of Wall Street investors eager for quick profits.

Those investments appear to be paying off as Amazon becomes the go-to e-commerce site in a time of crisis. If Amazon becomes a salvation for people unable or afraid to go out due to coronavirus risk, analysts say it could win new users worldwide and become a more entrenched habit for those who already dabble with e-commerce.

The best-case scenario for Amazon is "they look like a hero," said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy. Seattle-based Amazon this week boosted pay to hourly workers and set out to hire 100,000 more US workers due to strain on its workforce.

"Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues," senior vice president of worldwide operations Dave Clark said in a blog post. "We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year." Amazon has also vigilantly scuttled price-gouging efforts by new vendors who stockpiled coveted supplies like breathing masks and hand sanitisers.

"It looks like Amazon is shutting most of them down, and doing it in a very visible fashion to send a message to others about gouging," analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP political crisis: SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am.

MP political crisis SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am....

Facebook and Google in talks with Washington to track infections: US media

Facebook and Google are in talks with Washington over potentially using individuals personal data to track and combat the coronavirus outbreak, US media reported. The project would involve collecting location information from Americans smar...

Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death -officials

A patient who was suffering from COVID-19 died in Bangladesh on Wednesday, said healthcare officials, marking the first fatality from the disease in the South Asian country. The patient, aged 70, was also suffering from diabetes, kidney ail...

COVID-19 scare: Puri administration asks tourists to vacate

The district administration of the pilgrim town of Puri on Wednesday has asked tourists to vacate hotel rooms within two days in view of the preventive measures put in place by the Odisha government over novel coronavirus, a senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020