Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody’s lowers global base metals industry outlook to negative

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 11:16 IST
Moody’s lowers global base metals industry outlook to negative

Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said it has lowered its outlook for the global base metals industry to negative on slowing global growth due to the spread of new coronavirus (Covid-19). "Our outlook for the global base metals industry is negative. This outlook reflects our expectations for the fundamental business conditions in the industry over the next 12 to 18 months," Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement.

"Purchasing manager indexes (PMI) in the second half of 2019 were relatively weak as trade tensions between the US and China and slowing demand globally caused contraction," it said. The US and Europe hovered around 50 in February 2020 while China's PMI dropped to 35 with the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan.

With the coronavirus spreading and being deemed a pandemic, concerns over global economic growth decelerating have only increased. "Moody's global macro outlook 2020-21 (March 2020 update) indicates simultaneous supply and demand shocks are likely to materially hurt the global economy, particularly through June 2020," it said.

The revised forecast puts US GDP growth in 2020 at 1.5 per cent, the Euro area at 0.7 per cent, China at 4.8 per cent, and overall G-20 countries at 2.1 per cent. "We caution that there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around our forecasts," it said.

The longer the outbreak affects economic activity, the higher the risk that demand, supply and financial shocks from the outbreak will reinforce each other and lead to recessionary dynamics in many affected countries. As manufacturing activity slows globally, supply chain and logistical disruptions spread, and consumer confidence and spending wane, downward pressure will remain.

China accounts for at least 50 per cent or more of the global consumption of aluminum, copper, and nickel, and about 48 per cent for zinc. Economic expectations strongly influence price movement.

For most of 2019, prices traded lower from 2018 and relatively sideways reflecting trade tensions between the US and China. The modest upward bump, seen late in the year with the announcement of the US-China 'Phase one' trade deal, reversed in January with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

Stimulus activity in China and potentially in other regions have provided some uplift to prices, but volatility remains high and downward pressure has resumed as the coronavirus has spread globally, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 1,135 - state TV

Irans death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.Un...

Digvijay biggest dramatist in country: Shivraj

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday dubbed Digvijay Singh of Congress as the biggest dramatist, hours after the latter tried to meet rebel MLAs of his party in Bengaluru but prevented by the police. Chouhan said even the re...

Norway PM's office to host airlines meeting, labour union says

The Norwegian prime ministers office will host a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation of the countrys airlines industry, labour union Parat said on Wednesday.The office of Prime Minister Erna Solberg declined to comment when contac...

First pulsating white dwarf in double star system found

Scientists have discovered a pulsating white dwarf in a double star system, which they say holds import clues on how our Sun evolved and will eventually die. The discovery by scientists at the University of Sheffield in the UK means the tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020