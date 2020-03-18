US STOCKS-Futures slide again as stimulus high fades
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday, pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street on fears that even dramatic stimulus measures would not be able to avert a deep coronavirus-driven recession.
S&P 500 futures were down 92 points, or 3.69%, at their daily down trading limit, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETFs tumbled 5.6%. Wall Street's main indexes had bounced on Tuesday from a massive selloff a day earlier, as the Trump administration pressed for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve relaunched a plan to purchase short-term corporate debt.
However, with the COVID-19 disease still spreading rapidly across the globe, investors are alarmed about the extent of the blow to consumer spending, businesses and supply chains, sending financial markets into a tailspin. The rout has also pressured perceived safe havens, such as gold, as traders offloaded their damaged positions, particularly from the aerospace sector.
At 5:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 821 points, or 3.92%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 328 points, or 4.43%.
