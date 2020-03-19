Left Menu
Sebi gives 45-day relaxation to cos for filing Q4 results amid COVID-19 concerns

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth quarter financial results and one-month extension to file results for 2019-20. Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three week each for shareholding patten and statement of investor complaint reports, the regulator said in a circular.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many restrictions, including free movement of people, thereby hampering businesses and day-to-day functioning of companies. “Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities,” Sebi noted.

