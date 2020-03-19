Left Menu
L&T Tech elevates Amit Chadha as Deputy CEO and Wholetime Director

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has appointed Amit Chadha as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director from April 1.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 19-03-2020 14:21 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 14:21 IST
L&T Tech elevates Amit Chadha as Deputy CEO and Wholetime Director
Chadha has been on the board of LTTS since February 1, 2015. Image Credit: ANI

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has appointed Amit Chadha as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director from April 1. He is presently President for sales and business development, and a wholetime director of the company.

The move is part of company's succession planning and based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee. Chadha has been on the board of LTTS since February 1, 2015. He has been part of the management team providing business leadership, market direction and strategic vision, the company said in a statement.

Chadha's career spans over two decades. He is currently based in Washington DC. LTTS has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 50 innovation labs.

Its customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries. (ANI)

