India's prime plant protein supplement 'Protuff' by Aarnix Healthsciences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the larger population becoming more health conscious and moving to vegetarian and vegan lifestyle, and while the world is currently battling the coronavirus epidemic, Aarnix Healthsciences introduces a pea based plant protein that will revolutionise health and fitness in India. Now build your immune system, battle disease, manage PCOD, Cancer, Type 2 Diabetes, lose weight the healthy way and build stamina and muscles.

Protuff Plant Protein offers a blend of multisource plant based protein derived from European Peas, Sprouted Brown rice, Indian Ginseng. It is also packed with the goodness of clinically researched Terminalia Arjuna and Supergreen blend which are a rich source of Antioxidants and Omegas. Protuff Plant Protein is hypoallergenic, easy to digest and contains no cholesterol or saturated fat. One serving of 30g delivers 25g of complete protein with 5.7g essential BCAAs and Cardio boosting properties. Protuff Plant protein may help in lowering blood glucose postprandial and may improve overall glucose control in patients with normal kidney functions.

Key benefits of Protuff Plant Protein * Reduces CVD Risk - Plant Protein in combination with fibre and nuts may lower cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure and CRP.

* Relieves Oxidative Stress - Antioxidants may help in relieving the oxidative stress of hyperglycaemia * Increase Insulin Response - High protein may result in significant reduction in HbA(1c)

* Reduces Hunger - Improves Satiety * Kidney Friendly - May Improve Renal Functions (Creatinine Levels & GFR)

* Easy to Digest - Fortified with digestive enzymes and free of major allergens * No Bad Stuff - Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Gum Free and Sugar Free.

* Dairy Free - 100 per cent Vegan Deepak Khicha CEO, Aarnix Healthsciences said: "We aim to provide preventive health care with nutrient dense formulations not only for recovery but also for well-being. Plant protein is the healthier, correct and ethical protein to have. It is also ideal for our protein deficit vegetarian society and practicing Vegans. Aarnix Healthsciences is on a mission to 'Protify India' and raise the 'PQ' (Protein Quotient) Protuff plant Protein is the first step towards that."

