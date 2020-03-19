Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages launches initiatives for employees

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Thursday said it has launched three programmes for its employees -- maternity support, Back to Work, and Women's Network. Christina Ruggiero, chief executive officer of HCCB, said that each of the initiatives is aimed at making everyone at the workplace feel respected and included.

"The maternity programme is aimed at providing all necessary support including medical advice and counselling to both men and women employees," the company said in a statement. It said the programme provides for planned interventions by experts, managing pre- and post-delivery changes and back-to-work preparation, allowing them to seamlessly join the work back.

It added that the 'Back to Work Programme' is designed to help women on a career break make a gradual transition back into the corporate workspace. The company, it said, also plans to provide a six-month internship to these women to help them acquire necessary skill sets and regain their confidence before they are inducted into the workforce.

The Women's Network programme is created as a platform for all working women to come together and help each other in all matters, both personal as well as professional, it added. HCCB is a leading fast-moving consumer goods firm. It manufactures, packages and sells beverages brands, including Minute Maid, Maaza, Kinley, Thums Up, Sprite, Coca-Cola, Limca, and Fanta.

It has a network of 3,900 distributors and over 2.5 million retail outlets operating in 25 states.

