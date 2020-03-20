Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB says banks now have extra 1.8 tn euros to lend in virus fight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frank Fut
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:20 IST
ECB says banks now have extra 1.8 tn euros to lend in virus fight
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eased rules on the capital buffers that banks supervised by the European Central Bank must hold to weather crises will free up lenders to issue as much as 1.8 trillion euros (USD 1.9 trillion), the institution said Friday

With lower capital requirements, 120 billion euros is "available for banks to absorb losses without triggering any supervisory actions or to potentially finance up to 1.8 trillion euros of loans to households and corporate customers in need of extra liquidity," the ECB said in a statement

The central bank had relaxed requirements as part of a major package of measures aimed at keeping cash flowing during the coronavirus pandemic which has left thousands of businesses shuttered and forced large swathes of employees to cut their working hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey reports five more coronavirus deaths

Turkey on Friday recorded five more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall total to nine, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged people not to go out for non-essential reasons. We have lost five patients who are elderly an...

Brazil cuts growth, sees coronavirus quickly ravaging health system

Brazil began to process the accelerating horrors of the spread of the new coronavirus on Friday, slashing economic growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to fight a crisis that has also taken a toll on...

Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 per cent compared to 2019, and ratings agency SP said other US carriers faced similar fates. Were now projecting our June quarter revenues ...

Confessions, books and peep shows: Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Father Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, administering confession to worshippers car by car, at times leaning forward as he struggled to hear them from the six-feet distance imposed by soci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020