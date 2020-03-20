Coronavirus: Ola, Uber suspend shared rides temporarily

Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber have suspended shared rides temporarily in an effort to curb spread of coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 persons so far globally. "In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the ''Ola Share'' category until further notice," Ola said in a statement on Friday.

"We are determined to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service across India," an Uber spokesperson said. Shared rides allow users to commute with other riders and these rides usually cost less than standalone rides.

"The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens," Ola said in its statement. The company said it will continue to provide Micro, Mini, and Prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.

An Uber spokesperson said that in line with the government advisory, the company urges people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.