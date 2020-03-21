IndiGo manager dies at Delhi airport due to cardiac arrest New Delhi, M'

India's largest airline IndiGo said that one of its maintenance managers died at the Delhi Airport on Saturday due to cardiac arrest after disembarking from a flight from Indonesia. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of our maintenance manager Muralidhar Gudi in Delhi today," the airline said in a statement. "He had returned from Indonesia and collapsed at the airport due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the airline said.

