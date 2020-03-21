IndiGo manager dies at Delhi airport due to cardiac arrest New Delhi, M'
India's largest airline IndiGo said that one of its maintenance managers died at the Delhi Airport on Saturday due to cardiac arrest after disembarking from a flight from Indonesia. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of our maintenance manager Muralidhar Gudi in Delhi today," the airline said in a statement. "He had returned from Indonesia and collapsed at the airport due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the airline said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- India
- Delhi Airport
- Indonesia
ALSO READ
IndiGo waives rescheduling fee for bookings amid coronavirus scare
IndiGo waives rescheduling charges on bookings till Mar 31
Coronavirus scare: IndiGo waives-off charges on existing, new bookings made till March 31
IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till March 17 following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals, due to coronavirus scare: Statement.
IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till March 17