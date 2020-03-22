Left Menu
CII seeks exemption for e-commerce, ITeS, food processing from prohibitory orders

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:15 IST
The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the government to exempt services such as e-commerce including delivery boys and supply chain vendors, food processing warehousing and IT-ITeS from the imposition of section 144 and other similar directives amid the coronavirus outbreak

The appeal gains significance as more and more states are imposing lockdowns with the spread of coronavirus. "For safeguarding the uninterrupted supply of consumer items in the market, CII urges the government to keep the manufacturing facilities of the food processing industry open under the strictest of safety and hygiene guidelines," Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said

He also added that any executive order or section 144 restrictions should include the exemption for these manufacturing facilities and food delivery services.

