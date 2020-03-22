Left Menu
Rlys suspends all passenger services from Mar 22 midnight to Mar 31 midnight

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:31 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:31 IST
In an unprecedented move, the railways on Sunday announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period. The railways had already trimmed down its services on Friday by cancelling a majority of trains. However, it had allowed all trains that had already started the journey to continue.

According to a new order issued by the railways, only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight. "However, a bare minimum suburban services and the Kolkata Metro Rail service will continue till March 22 midnight. Thereafter, these services will also be stopped till March 31 midnight," a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.

