Left Menu
Development News Edition

M&M suspends production amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:27 IST
M&M suspends production amid coronavirus scare

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Sunday announced the suspension of operations at its Nagpur plant with immediate effect due to coronavirus concerns. The production at the company's Chakan and Kandivili facilities will also be suspended from Monday night onwards, M&M said in a statement.

All the three plants are closed today as well. "In light of heightened concern on spread of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, we have decided to suspend the manufacturing operations at our Nagpur Plant with immediate effect and Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards," the company said.

It said that the company has taken 'proactive, preventive and pre-emptive measures" at all its offices and manufacturing locations in the country, to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). "We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in the state and across the country should the situation change,' it added.

Meanwhile, all the company's offices across the country have already implemented 'work from home,' among other measures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere.On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, migh...

India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualties from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all passenger tra...

Portugal to repatriate passengers of cruise ship from Brazil

Portuguese authorities began the coronavirus testing and repatriation process for 1,338 passengers aboard a cruise ship en route from Brazil that docked in Lisbon on Sunday after its other European stopovers were canceled.The interior minis...

Georgia's breakaway republic of Abkhazia votes for president

The breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia is holding a presidential election Sunday to replace the leader who stepped down in January under pressure from the opposition. Raul Khadzhimba resigned as president in January, days after demonst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020